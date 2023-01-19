Win Stuff
01/19 Ryan’s “Clearing Rapidly” Thursday Morning Forecast

We’ve already seen strong storms in the area, but the sun will be featured heavily today as we clear.
01/19 Ryan's "Clearing Rapidly" Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:34 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Today is going to be a day of changing winds and changing weather. We’ve been talking for the last several days about the front we saw last night/this morning, which would bring us a very low chance of severe weather...but that has already come and gone, ushering in some rapid clearing. Thankfully we didn’t see any severe weather in the area, but everyone did see at least a little rain. Not much either, just trace amounts for most of the southern half of the Pine Belt and only spotty areas of an inch or more. Any puddles that did manage to form won’t last long though as a drier, westerly breeze picks up to ~15 mph this afternoon and the sun rises. We’ll enjoy these beautiful sunny skies today and for the first half of tomorrow.

After that, rain returns. A low will develop in the Western Gulf, which will have plenty of moisture to work with. It isn’t looking like anything to be concerned about, but we’ll likely see a few thunderstorms and rain nearly all day. A stray shower or two may last into Sunday morning, but after that we’ll clear nicely again ahead of yet another front next week. That means most of Sunday and all of Monday will be sunny and drier, but another round of storms is looming Tuesday which may bring our next chance of severe weather.

