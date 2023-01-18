Tips for first time gardeners

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - One thing holds true between plant owners and people who want to start a garden: Both buy what appeals to them.

“People are funny about plants,” says Nick Altmyer, owner of Eden on Earth Nursery. “They have a tendency to buy on impulse.

“One thing that a person needs to do when they are in a nursery or wherever they may be is they need to look at the plant. The first thing is if you buy a good quality, healthy plant, you’ll have success with it. If not, you’re destined to lose it.”

First-time gardeners take note” It’s not as easy as some people make it seem.

Altmyer said he wants to remind first-time gardeners that the soil is what is in the pot. The soil or fertilizer used to plant something will make or break the effort

That’s why it is important to do research on anything you want to plant in the ground, Altmyer said.

“(First-timers) have to go through a few before they really realize they’re overwatering, not watering, not fertilizing,” Altmyer said. “The second thing most important is the soil you put it in.”

Fertilizer has gone up in price, but that should not discourage someone wanting to start a garden.

Gardening is a form of therapy and a great way to enjoy the outdoors. Whether starting your first garden or planting outdoors, all of the precautions are the same. From veggies to flowers, doing research goes a long way.

For specific planting dates for certain plants/vegetables in the Pine Belt, visit https://www.almanac.com/gardening/planting-calendar/zipcode.

For more information from Nick Altmyer at Eden on Earth Nursery on planting, please call (601) 878-1637

