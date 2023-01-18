Pine Belt reacts to idea of decriminalizing fentanyl test strips

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Fentanyl test strips are currently illegal in the state due to Mississippi’s paraphernalia laws; however, a bill filed by Rep. Lee Yancey this year would decriminalize those strips.

One Pine Belt resident is also an advocate for decriminalizing the test strips.

The issue is personal to James More after he lost his son, Jeffrey, to a heroin overdose in 2015.

“Had he had a strip he could of at least determined ahead of time that it did have some fentanyl,” said Moore. “He could have made the decision not to use; he could have made the decision to use much less than he normally would have.”

Last fall, Moore told WDAM 7 he was willing to give the test strips to others - knowing he could have gone to jail under Mississippi law.

Moore said he got the idea while visiting another state.

“Known about fentanyl testing strips for a long time, but it was last summer when I stopped in a McDonald’s in Canton, Ohio, that actually saw a sign by the drink dispenser that said ‘we’ve lost too many Canton citizens, ask for free fentanyl testing strips at the counter,’” Moore said. “that’s when I decided it was time to launch that here.”

While Moore said he’s talked with some law enforcement officers who support the change, Jones County Sgt. Jake Driskell doesn’t believe decriminalizing the testing strips is the answer.

“... My take is that (you) don’t play with anything that can cost your life,” said Driskell. “So, why would you need something?”

“I think we need to be more on the side of prevention rather than aiding people who have an addiction to heroin and fentanyl to further their addiction,” Driskell added. “We need to just stop it and shut it down right there.”

However, Driskell says the Jones County Sheriff’s Department will follow what the state legislature decides.

“As an officer of the law in the state of Mississippi, I don’t pick and choose the laws that we enforce, that’s something that’s established well above my pay grade,” Driskell said. “What I’ll tell you is whatever the laws are is what we’re going to enforce.”

“So, if the legislature for the state of Mississippi says, hey, you know what, these need to be legal, then I’ll support that one hundred percent,” Driskell added.

As the discussion continues at the state level, WDAM 7 will give you updates on the bill.

