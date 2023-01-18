Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrests over holiday weekend

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the holiday weekend, Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies made some felony arrests and illegal drug seizures.

According to PCSO, The arrests were made in several areas of the county connected to routine traffic stops. They include:

*(A photo or name listed below does not mean this person is guilty of the crime they have been charged with, only that they have been arrested and charged accordingly.)

Warren Kirkham, 26, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Charles Edward Odom Jr., 64, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of paraphernalia.

Philip Ray Meadows, 40, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth).

Austin McFarland, 21, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with weapon enhancement.

