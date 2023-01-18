Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrests over holiday weekend

Photos of illegal substances allegedly seized by the Perry County Sheriff's Office over the...
Photos of illegal substances allegedly seized by the Perry County Sheriff's Office over the weekend.(Perry County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the holiday weekend, Perry County Sheriff’s Office deputies made some felony arrests and illegal drug seizures.

According to PCSO, The arrests were made in several areas of the county connected to routine traffic stops. They include:

*(A photo or name listed below does not mean this person is guilty of the crime they have been charged with, only that they have been arrested and charged accordingly.)

Caption
  • Warren Kirkham, 26, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
  • Charles Edward Odom Jr., 64, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of paraphernalia.
  • Philip Ray Meadows, 40, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (meth).
  • Austin McFarland, 21, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) with weapon enhancement.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Investigation opens on deadly Soso house fire
Patrick Francis was arrested for the second time inside a month for fentanyl possession
Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month
HPD says Miller, 15, was last seen wearing a plain black bubble jacket, white Jordan shoes with...
Police ask for help locating runaway teenager in Hattiesburg
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway

Latest News

One-on-one interview with Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves
One-on-one interview with Miss. Gov. Tate Reeves
One-on-one with Governor Tate Reeves
One-on-one with Governor Tate Reeves
Warren Kirkham
Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office makes drug arrests over holiday weekend
Mississippi Municipalities League discusses ideas with lawmakers
Mississippi Municipalities League discusses ideas with lawmakers