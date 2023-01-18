One-on-one interview with Gov. Tate Reeves

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - With almost two weeks remaining until the qualifying deadline in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves is talking about the upcoming election and his priorities for the 2023 legislative session.

Reeves spoke with WDAM 7 evening anchor Michael Clark this week.

You can watch the full video below:

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.