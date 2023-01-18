Win Stuff
One-on-one interview with Gov. Tate Reeves

Reeves spoke with WDAM 7 evening anchor Michael Clark this week.
By Michael Clark
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - With almost two weeks remaining until the qualifying deadline in Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves is talking about the upcoming election and his priorities for the 2023 legislative session.

Reeves spoke with WDAM 7 evening anchor Michael Clark this week.

You can watch the full video below:

