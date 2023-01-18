Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mother seeking information on her missing 16-year-old son

Montevious Goss
Montevious Goss(MBI)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A mother is desperate for any information on her 16-year-old son, who has been missing since January 11th.          

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert Sunday, January 15th, for Montevious Goss of Louisville.          

His mother tells 3 On Your Side he was last seen at her sister’s home but did not take the bus to school.         

According to MBI, Goss was last seen getting into a green Dodge Single cab pickup.         

Anyone with information is asked to call the Louisville Police Department.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD says Miller, 15, was last seen wearing a plain black bubble jacket, white Jordan shoes with...
Police ask for help locating runaway teenager in Hattiesburg
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Todd Chrisley, right, was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley report to prison
(L) Jerrell Powe | (R) Gavin Bates
Former Ole Miss player and alleged accomplice given $100K bond following kidnapping charges
Upon arrival, Jones County firefighters found a jeep on its side off of the highway.
Jeep runs off Hwy 11, rolls into woodline in Jones Co.

Latest News

Lani Cornfield, Southern Miss
Lady Eagles’ Lani Cornfield providing spark off the bench
Lani Cornfield, Southern Miss
Lady Eagles' Lani Cornfield providing spark off the bench
More than 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed every year.
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month held in January
6pm Headlines 1/17
6pm Headlines 1/17
New proposal could cut monthly student loan payments in half.
Biden administration proposing revised student loan repayment plan