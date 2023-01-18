Mississippi Municipalities League discusses ideas with lawmakers

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Last week, Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee went to Jackson with the Laurel City Council to meet with the other 300 municipalities in the state to discuss potential bills they’d like to see passed by legislators.

The goal was to gather ideas and discuss problems and solutions between different cities.

Mayor Magee said there are three main points for the meeting last week: increasing the percentage cities get back from sales tax, allowing cities to determine if they want to add a tax to citizens without state approval and using $100 million to repair bridges.

”It also gives us an opportunity to network with the other 300 municipalities to see what are you doing that’s working, what are you doing that’s not working, what should we try and what should we not try,” said Magee.

As more discussions come out of the state legislature, WDAM 7 will keep you updated if bills on these topics are passed.

