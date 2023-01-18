MAC: Pine Belt players, coaches selected to Basketball All-Star Games in March

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - It’s that time of year again for Mississippi high school basketball players to showcase their skills with and against the best of the best from the state and Alabama.

The Mississippi Association of Coaches announced their player and coach selections for both the 2023 Mississippi/Alabama and the Mississippi Sports Medicine North/South All-Star Basketball games on Jan. 9.

As a blow to the Pine Belt, no boys’ or girls’ basketball player from the area was selected to participate in the MS/AL game; however, Hattiesburg High School Boys’ Head Coach Ernie Watson was selected to be the administrative coach for the Mississippi boys’ team.

For the North/South games, several Pine Belt high school basketball players were selected to play. The North/South games are divided into six games, as teams are made up of players from either of the three class-A regions from the northern and southern parts of the state:

Two teams for 1A/2A/3A Girls’ North and South

Two teams for 1A/2A/3A Boys’ North and South

Two teams for 4A/5A/6A Girls’ North and South

Two teams for 4A/5A/6A Boys’ North and South

Boys’ and girls’ Pine Belt players will represent their class regions on the South teams.

Here are the Pine Belt players and coaches that were selected for the South All-Star teams:

1A/2A/3A Girls’

PLAYERS

DeAndrea Dexter - West Marion High School

Ansley Easterling - Jefferson Davis County High School

Rha’Khaya Jones - Heidelberg High School

Za’Kala McDonald - Heidelberg High School

Anna Patterson - Bay Springs High School

Nicole Sandifer - Magee

COACHES

Tony Woods - Jefferson Davis County High School

1A/2A/3A Boys’

PLAYERS

Donny Anderson - East Marion High School

Cordarious Hathorn - Jefferson Davis County High School

Jaden Jones - McLaurin High School

Latreyveon Lowe - Collins High School

Jamei McGhee - Heidelberg High School

Dave Woullard - Richton High School

4A/5A/6A Girls’

PLAYERS

Ariel Parker - Wayne County High School

Kamaiyah Pruitt - Pass Christian High School

Marissa Ulmer - Laurel High School

4A/5A/6A Boys’

PLAYERS

Cooper Kennedy - West Jones High School

Stephen McCullon Jr. - Hattiesburg High School

COACHES

Regis Huddleston - West Jones

The North/South All-Star Games will take place on Saturday, March 18 at A.E. Wood Coliseum on the campus of Mississippi College in Clinton.

Game times for each game are as follows:

1A/2A/3A Girls’: Noon

1A/2A/3A Boys’: 2 p.m.

4A/5A/6A Girls’: 4 p.m.

4A/5A/6A Boys’: 6 p.m.

Admission for the games will be $10, as tickets will be available for purchase through GoFan and at the gate. MAC Cards will also be accepted.

The MS/AL Games will be played on Saturday, March 11 in Mobile, Ala.

