Lady Eagles’ Lani Cornfield providing spark off the bench

By Taylor Curet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - At 12-5 (5-1 Sun Belt), the Lady Eagles are right in the hunt, sitting in second place in the conference standings.

What will be key for Southern Miss down the stretch is how well others can complement leading scorer Domonique Davis (18.1 points per game). Sophomore Lani Cornfield is beginning to answer the call.

The transfer from Northwest Florida State College has provided a spark off the bench, putting up a combined 24 points and nine assists the last two games.

“Lani has grown as a person and as a player,” said USM head coach Joye Lee-McNelis. “Lani is that player when she first got here she would get upset with her mistakes, with herself. She’s really begun to overcome that and still remain poised. And I think that’s what has allowed her to gain confidence in her scoring ability, in her assists. But again, it’s confidence and learning to understand what the system is and what we’re looking for. But she’s a game-changer.”

