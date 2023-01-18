FGH introduces new lung cancer diagnosing robot

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Forrest General Hospital is showing off new technology that doctors hope will help lung cancer patients.

The new robot is part of Auris Health’s Monarch platform, designed to diagnose lung cancer patients at an earlier stage.

The system has a flexible robotic endoscope, which doctors use to search the distinct branches of the lungs and collect tissue samples for biopsy.

“This system uses a handheld controller that’s very similar to an Xbox or Play Station,” said Jaime Sentell, Forrest Health endoscopy coordinator. “It helps the pulmonologist to steer through the lung’s airways. This technology allows the pulmonologist to keep a clear visualization of the lung nodule in question. This helps determine if it is cancerous versus non-cancerous.”

According to Wesley Aldred, MD, who is a part of the Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic’s lung cancer team, lung cancer is the number one cancer killer in both men and women.

Aldred said one of the biggest problems is the disease is diagnosed too late, but this technology provides improved reach and vision for patients.

“Luckily, over the past five or ten years, we have had things come out such as the monarch robotic navigational bronchoscopy system, and, so this allows us to get to much smaller pulmonary nodules with greater ease, with greater precision and with greater accuracy, so we can diagnose lung cancer earlier and the end goal being to get you to a surgical cure,” said Aldred.

Although the robotic approach may increase chances of survival, Aldred said people ages 50 to 80 with a smoking history are still recommended to get a low-dose CT scan.

“The problem is about 50% of people are diagnosed with lung cancers that aren’t able to get surgery,” Aldred said. “When that happens, your mortality is about 95% so 1 out of 20 people will be alive at five years. If we are able to catch it early we can obviously drive that survival much higher.”

According to Auris, clinic studies found the Monarch Platform was able to help physicians get peripheral biopsy samples from 14 out of 15 patients (93%) under direct vision.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.