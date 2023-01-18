Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

FGH introduces new lung cancer diagnosing robot

Forrest General Hospital is showing off new technology that doctors hope will help lung cancer patients.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:39 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Forrest General Hospital is showing off new technology that doctors hope will help lung cancer patients.

The new robot is part of Auris Health’s Monarch platform, designed to diagnose lung cancer patients at an earlier stage.

The system has a flexible robotic endoscope, which doctors use to search the distinct branches of the lungs and collect tissue samples for biopsy.

“This system uses a handheld controller that’s very similar to an Xbox or Play Station,” said Jaime Sentell, Forrest Health endoscopy coordinator. “It helps the pulmonologist to steer through the lung’s airways. This technology allows the pulmonologist to keep a clear visualization of the lung nodule in question. This helps determine if it is cancerous versus non-cancerous.”

According to Wesley Aldred, MD, who is a part of the Forrest General and Hattiesburg Clinic’s lung cancer team, lung cancer is the number one cancer killer in both men and women.

Aldred said one of the biggest problems is the disease is diagnosed too late, but this technology provides improved reach and vision for patients.

“Luckily, over the past five or ten years, we have had things come out such as the monarch robotic navigational bronchoscopy system, and, so this allows us to get to much smaller pulmonary nodules with greater ease, with greater precision and with greater accuracy, so we can diagnose lung cancer earlier and the end goal being to get you to a surgical cure,” said Aldred.

Although the robotic approach may increase chances of survival, Aldred said people ages 50 to 80 with a smoking history are still recommended to get a low-dose CT scan.

“The problem is about 50% of people are diagnosed with lung cancers that aren’t able to get surgery,” Aldred said. “When that happens, your mortality is about 95% so 1 out of 20 people will be alive at five years. If we are able to catch it early we can obviously drive that survival much higher.”

According to Auris, clinic studies found the Monarch Platform was able to help physicians get peripheral biopsy samples from 14 out of 15 patients (93%) under direct vision.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Investigation opens on deadly Soso house fire
Patrick Francis was arrested for the second time inside a month for fentanyl possession
Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month
HPD says Miller, 15, was last seen wearing a plain black bubble jacket, white Jordan shoes with...
Police ask for help locating runaway teenager in Hattiesburg
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway

Latest News

FGH introduces new lung cancer diagnosing robot
Monarch robot to diagnose lung cancer patients
Covington Fitness is located in the old Snap Fitness location in Collins.
Covington Hospital hopes new fitness center improves health of local residents
Covington County Hospital adding new fitness opportunities
Covington County Hospital adding new fitness opportunities
The Petal Children's Task Force provides food boxes to more than 500 families every month.
Pine Belt food banks see post-holiday decline in donations