Former LSU QB Walker Howard heading to Ole Miss

LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14)
LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU quarterback Walker Howard has reportedly made his decision on where he will play football next season.

According to Howard‘s Twitter the former four-star quarterback is headed to SEC West Rival Ole Miss.

Howard was one of the state’s top players in the country for the class of 2022 according to 247Sports.

LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14)
LSU quarterback Walker Howard (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)

Howard played in one regular season game against Southern on Sept. 10. Howard saw the most playing time in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Purdue. Against the Boilermakers, Howard completed two passes for seven yards and carried the ball three times for 23 yards.

Starting quarterback Jayden Daniels announced that he was returning for his final season in Baton Rouge and backup quarterback Garrett Nussmeier also will be in purple and gold next season.

The Tigers also signed four-star quarterback Rickie Collins for the class of 2023.

