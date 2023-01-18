Columbia man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to murder

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A Columbia man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

On Tuesday, the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney Hal Kittrell announces that 43-year-old Gerrod D. Ball entered his plea of guilty in Circuit Court.

According to the district attorney’s office, the incident arose from a confrontation in the home of a woman with whom Ball had previously had a relationship.

Shortly after midnight on June 11, 2019, Ball reportedly entered the woman’s home in Columbia through a rear door, gained access to a bedroom in the house and fired several shots, one of which struck 30-year-old Jaron Burton, of Columbia.

Burton returned fire, striking Ball in the arm. Ball fled the residence on foot, continuing to fire.

The victim pursued Ball for a short distance before succumbing to his injury.

Ball was apprehended a short time later two blocks from the shooting. No one else was injured during the attack.

Gerrod Duane Ball, 43, of Columbia. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

After accepting the defendant’s plea, Senior Circuit Judge Prentiss G. Harrell immediately sentenced Gerrod Ball to serve 20 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. In Mississippi, a conviction for second-degree murder is not eligible for parole or early release.

“This case involved the senseless death of a man who tried to defend himself and others from an unprovoked attack in a home by an armed intruder fueled by anger and jealousy,” said Kittrell. “Such acts of senseless violence are becoming all-to-common, and this office is dedicated to bringing to justice all those that commit such crimes.”

“On behalf of the citizens of Columbia and the family of Jaron Burton, I wish to commend the Columbia Police Department and the Marion County Sherriff’s Office in this case,” Kittrell added. “Both agencies responded immediately and in force, and officers from both agencies took action to quickly apprehend the suspect and ensure the safety of the community.”

The prosecution team on this case included attorneys Reginald “Chip” Lewis and Beau Stewart, D. A. Investigator Ben White and Lauren Robertson, victim services coordinator.

