City of Hattiesburg, St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 reach agreement

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An agreement between the City of Hattiesburg and St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 has been reached concerning acts of violence that have taken place around the property located on 108 Mobile Street.

According to the agreed order recovered from Forrest County Chancery Court, the parties have reached an agreement concerning the issues raised in the petition by the city. The agreement order was filed on Jan. 9 and signed by Judge Sheila Smallwood.

The defendant, the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397, proposed to amend its contract for lease usage of its property.

The lease will contain a provision that no gang activity, signs or gang affiliate attire or the promotion of gun violence will be accepted or displayed in any materials announcing or promoting the event by the leasing party or hired entertainers.

No weapons of any kind (real or fake) will be permitted on the property, and everyone is subject to being searched at any time.

Any third parties, including promoters, leasing/renting the property will have to disclose all previous postings on their social media or any entertainers/musicians performing at the event three days ahead of the lease agreement. All flyers, advertisements and (social media) posts made by a third party leasing/renting the facility will be reviewed by the VFW post before they are released to the public.

The VFW post will also continue to contract a certified professional security company or off-duty law enforcement officers to perform all security services inside and outside the property when it is being rented/leased.

Two security guards, minimum, will be hired for special events other than post meetings. They will be assigned to monitor the outside parking spaces leased by the VFW from the city as well as parking lots adjacent to the property. Loitering will be discouraged.

During non-official post events, the security guards will also monitor the inside of the property and use hand wand metal detectors on all people entering the property.

Signs will continue to be posted and maintained at the entrance of the property to let anyone who enters during non-official post events know that weapons are not allowed on the premises and that people are subject to being searched at any time while on the property. Cameras will also be maintained inside the property.

The VFW post also agreed to use any other reasonable precautions to provide for the safety of anyone who is a patron or member of the VFW and the public.

A copy of the full agreement order can be found below:

Agreed Order by Allen Brewer on Scribd

In December of 2022, the city filed a resolution requesting the court to place a temporary restraining order to prohibit the St. James Wright VFW Post 5397 from renting out its space for acts that promote gun violence and gang activity. This order was later extended earlier in January.

According to the city, this action comes as a result of two separate shootings during and after events at the St. James Wright VFW’s building on Mobile Street over the past eight weeks - including Oct. 29 and Dec. 10.

The Hattiesburg Police Department reportedly recovered 76 shell casings after the Oct. 29 incident and 32 shell casings after the Dec.10 incident.

The city said at least one individual was injured, damage to nearby businesses from gunshots occurred and at least one police officer was placed in imminent danger as a result of attempting to locate the shooters who were firing in the area immediately adjacent to the VFW post building.

Based on the judge’s feedback from a hearing on Jan. 3, both the attorney of the defendant and the attorney for the City of Hattiesburg agreed that the temporary restraining order would stay in place until an agreed order could be signed and filed.

