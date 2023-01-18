Win Stuff
The city of Gulf Shores considering banning alcohol again for spring break

Every year since 2016, the city has issued a ban
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Gulf Shores is considering once again banning alcohol on the beach during the spring break period from March 3rd through April 24th.

Every year since 2016, the city has issued a ban. Residents who live here say the crowds can get large during that time.

“In March, you’re going to see a lot more people down. Of course, right now, we’ve got a lot of snowbirds down,” Chris York said.

And according to police and residents, those crowds mixed with alcohol can lead to a quote “dangerous atmosphere.” And with the ban, they’ve seen significant changes.

“It’s a pretty good idea for them to do that. Number one, to keep the trash down. Number two, to keep people from having fights and in trouble on the beach,” York said.

For one couple this is their first year as Gulf Shores residents. And while they can’t wait to see the large crowds, they’re hoping everyone stays safe.

“We’ve lived in Japan for years. We’re anticipating a good time. I’m looking forward to being at the beach and not cold. We’re also expecting crowds. Everything that we’ve heard is that it’s going to get packed,” Jared Jones said.

“I heard the other day that the biggest crime is drinking and driving, and usually from out of town guests. So, it actually makes me feel safer being here as a mom to know that ban has been put in place. I’m looking forward to bringing my kids to the beach,” Tara Jones said.

It’s unknown when they will vote on it, but the ban is recommended for approval by council.

---

