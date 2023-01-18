Win Stuff
Cervical Cancer Awareness Month held in January

While it may affect women of a certain age more commonly, there are some behaviors that correlate with a higher risk.
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, and doctors want women to keep an eye on their health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 13,000 cases of cervical cancer are diagnosed annually.

Jana Keith, a nurse practitioner at Merit Health Wesley, said cervical cancer typically affects women between the ages of 35 and 55. However, she recommends testing at the age of 21.

While it may affect women of a certain age more commonly, there are some behaviors that correlate with a higher risk. These factors include smoking, a medical history of diseases that affect the immune system and multiple intimate partners at an early age.

“I just really want to encourage not only our women of the Pine Belt, but our providers of the Pine Belt to embrace this opportunity to make our women be aware of cervical cancer awareness month,” said Keith. “Be proactive for ourselves for our daughters, even for our moms, our grandmothers, our friends.”

CDC reports Mississippi as the 8th highest diagnosis per capita in the United States.

Keith recommends women get a Pap smear once every three years.

