Biden administration proposing revised student loan repayment plan

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - President Joe Biden has released a new, revised repayment plan to help low-income student loan borrowers.

This revised plan, if adopted, could lead to monthly payments significantly dropping to make it more manageable.

“For some people, like the Department of Education has pointed out, this could lead to their student loan payments being cut in half,” said Jacob Channel, senior economist with LendingTree. “(For) some people, the amount that they will be calculated that they can afford to pay will even be as little as zero.”

This revised plan also eliminates interest for these lower-income borrowers, which often accumulated and keeps them from making any real progress toward paying off their balance.

“By getting rid of that, if you’re making your payment, no matter how small it is, as long as it’s been calculated by the government, you won’t have to worry about the value of the loan ballooning in the end,” Channel said. “I think that’s a really profound change.”

The Biden Administration is hoping to provide financial relief to those still bouncing back from the pandemic, while also putting a dent in the $1.75 trillion student loan debt in the U.S.

“While I don’t think that suddenly everyone in the country who has a student loan will suddenly qualify for an income-driven repayment plan, I do think that this proposal is a good step forward and helping those who are most at risk to keep on top of their payments,” Channel said.

A full outline of the proposal is available on the White House Website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.