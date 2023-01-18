01/18 Ryan’s “Quite Foggy” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Visibility is going to be an issue this morning across the area as our warm, humid, and finally calm conditions have developed a thick layer of fog. Dense Fog Advisories have been issued and will linger until 10 AM, fairly late in the morning, due to our cloudy skies, slow daytime warming, and humid conditions. Once we do warm far enough past the dewpoint to see the fog lift, we’ll still be dealing with cloudy skies and warm, humid weather. Outside of a rare pocket of drizzle or light rain from time to time this afternoon and evening, that’s all we’ll see for most of the day...until around midnight. That’s when a narrow band of showers and thunderstorms will move in, which does carry a level one risk of severe weather.

To be clear, this event does not look concerning, but as we’ve seen before if the ingredients are there a damaging storm is still possible against all expectations. Last week for instance, most of the area was upgraded to a level two risk right before that line of storms moved in, and the only tornado warned system we saw that day surprisingly developed early on in our level one area. That said, that storm was ramping up as it moved in while tonight’s will be weakening. In fact, it’s expected to fall apart as it passes through the area, which leads me to think gusting winds will be our biggest issue as they collapse overhead. Still, it’s always better to be safe than sorry, so as always I recommend you have a warning system nearby (like a weather radio or our app), so you can remain “weather aware” during these overnight “sleeping” storms. This will be a fast moving front too, which means by sunrise it will leave the area, finally ushering in some sun as we finish off the week.

