Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

ZAPP holds rally asking for support and attendance at Jackson Zoo

State, county and city leaders join rally for zoo and West Jackson community
By Maggie Wade
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With signs and lots of enthusiasm a rally was held in support of the Jackson Zoo and the West Jackson community on the Dr. King holiday.

ZAPP hopes more people will support the zoo and efforts to revitalize the community surrounding...
ZAPP hopes more people will support the zoo and efforts to revitalize the community surrounding the park.(WLBT)

ZAPP or Zoo Area Progressive Partnership organized this rally with the help of State Representative Zakiya Summers. County and city leaders also joined the rally. Summers says a part of Dr. King’s legacy is service.

This group hopes more people will support the zoo and efforts to revitalize the community surrounding the park. The zoo is 100 years old and even with challenges City Parks and Recreation Director, Ison Harris, Jr. says it is still a viable part of the community and with more people attending and supporting the zoo it will grow and flourish.

He says attendance was up last year by 38 percent. He adds they are hopeful of adding more animals to exhibits soon.

Summers says support from the community is critical to the Jackson Zoo and the West Jackson area.
Summers says support from the community is critical to the Jackson Zoo and the West Jackson area.(WLBT)

“We have some very good leads and we’re just hopeful that it happens,” Harris said. “One of the things that we need, we need Zookeepers. We’re down zoo keepers. That’s something we’ve been advertising and so we need people to come out. If you want to work with animals as a career, this is a good career and a good place to start.”

Harris says the city is hoping to bring the train back to the zoo and there are plans to add a playground in Livingston Park.

Those who attended the rally say they are willing to do the work to make the zoo and West Jackson successful and attractive assets for the capital city.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Investigation opens on deadly Soso house fire
Patrick Francis was arrested for the second time inside a month for fentanyl possession
Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
According to North Forrest VFD, the driver of the vehicle could escape without any injuries.
Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters responded to vehicle fire Saturday evening

Latest News

Bureau of Transportation says there is an accident every 13 seconds in the United States.
Passenger Safety Week: How to stay safe on the roadways
6pm Headlines 1/16
6pm Headlines 1/16
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
Cash prizes go to the top three winners of each age group.
Mississippi Poetry Society holding competition for students