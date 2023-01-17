Win Stuff
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Hwy 90 in Gulfport closing for tramway construction

A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway...
A frame grab from a video created by Eley Guild Hardy Architects shows the pedestrian tramway that will be built across Highway 90 at Jones Park in Gulfport.(Eley Guild Hardy Architects)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Gulfport might have to find another way to get around starting Thursday.

Beginning Jan. 19, Highway 90 between 15th Street and Highway 49 in Gulfport will be closed to traffic in both directions. However, according to MDOT, the closings will only happen from 10 p.m. - 6 a.m.

According to Gulfport police, the road closure will happen overnight on Jan. 19, Jan. 25, Jan. 30, and Feb. 2.

This comes as work progresses on a bike, tram and pedestrian bridge linking the Mississippi Aquarium, its 550-vehicle parking garage and the downtown Gulfport area with Jones Park and the small craft harbor.

The road closure is expected to last until the end of February. Please use an alternate route when traveling in the area during these times.

