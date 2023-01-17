Rapper G-Eazy to lead Krewe of Pygmalion parade as grand marshal

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rap performer G-Eazy, given name Gerald Gillum, was named grand marshal of the Feb. 11 Krewe of Pygmalion Carnival parade in Uptown New Orleans.

The krewe revealed its choice Tuesday (Jan. 17) in a statement referring to the performer as “the James Dean of rap.”

Gillum is a former New Orleans resident and Loyola University student who has toured with Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Shwayze and Logic. He also has collaborated with Britney Spears, Carnage, Big Sean and Halsey, with whom he had an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017-18.

G-Eazy also will join Mannie Fresh, DJ Kelly Green and others as performers at the annual Pygmalion Fest, taking place at The Sugar Mill following the parade. Tickets are available to the general public here.

The Krewe of Pygmalion, formed in 2000, will start its parade Feb. 11 at 6:15 p.m., following the parades of Freret and Sparta on a shortened Uptown route. The parade will include 27 floats and more than 1,000 riders.

