R3SM hosts volunteer MLK Service Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Just as Monday represented Martin Luther King Jr.’s service to the country, local volunteers also practiced their acts of service.

Around 20 volunteers helped out around the R3SM building located in downtown Hattiesburg.

R3SM Executive Director Mavis Creagh said it’s a great opportunity to learn about community service.

“I believe Martin Luther King Jr.’s foundation was service and community,” said Creagh. “R3SM was built on that after hurricane Katrina and we’ve been doing that since then.”

Volunteer work included cleaning up the landscape around the building and preparing it for the next out-of-state volunteers arriving later this week.

“Martin Luther King, he had a dream, he had a vision that we would make this country better with each other,” said volunteer Crystal Leboeuf. “I think coming together today and any other day that you have availability and time to do so is important.”

Anyone interested in volunteering at R3Sm can visit its website

