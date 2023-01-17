Police ask for help locating runaway teenager in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Police in the Hub City are asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, 15-year-old Damonte Miller, of Hattiesburg, ran away from his home on Myrtle Street on Jan. 12, 2023. Family members have told police that he left home after an argument.

HPD says Miller was last seen wearing a plain black bubble jacket, white Jordan shoes with a grey check and light-colored blue jeans. He stands at 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.

If anyone has information on Miller’s whereabouts, contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601) 544-7900.

