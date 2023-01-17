Petal Fire Department releases emergency call numbers from 2022

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Fire Department released its emergency call numbers from 2022, with a total of 918 calls.

Assistant fire chief Marion Sims said the calls are divided between the three fire stations in the city. Station 2 had the most with 410 calls, followed by Station 1 with 381 calls and Station 3 with 127 calls.

According to Sims, the average response time for all three stations in 2022 was 3 minutes and 42 seconds.

“This is all comprised of good intent calls, HAZMAT, service calls, structure fires, wrecks and medicals,” said Sims. “Medical calls in the city of Petal is probably one of the highest call volumes for all stations.”

Sims said that the average time is from the time they receive the call to the time the fire truck arrives on the scene.

Petal Fire Department responded to:

638 EMS calls

86 Service calls

64 Good Intent calls

62 Fire

37 HAZMAT

31 False Alarms

