Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Petal Fire Department releases emergency call numbers from 2022

The Petal Fire Department released its emergency call numbers from 2022, with a total of 918 calls.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Fire Department released its emergency call numbers from 2022, with a total of 918 calls.

Assistant fire chief Marion Sims said the calls are divided between the three fire stations in the city. Station 2 had the most with 410 calls, followed by Station 1 with 381 calls and Station 3 with 127 calls.

According to Sims, the average response time for all three stations in 2022 was 3 minutes and 42 seconds.

“This is all comprised of good intent calls, HAZMAT, service calls, structure fires, wrecks and medicals,” said Sims. “Medical calls in the city of Petal is probably one of the highest call volumes for all stations.”

Sims said that the average time is from the time they receive the call to the time the fire truck arrives on the scene.

Petal Fire Department responded to:

  • 638 EMS calls
  • 86 Service calls
  • 64 Good Intent calls
  • 62 Fire
  • 37 HAZMAT
  • 31 False Alarms

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Investigation opens on deadly Soso house fire
Patrick Francis was arrested for the second time inside a month for fentanyl possession
Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
According to North Forrest VFD, the driver of the vehicle could escape without any injuries.
Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters responded to vehicle fire Saturday evening

Latest News

Neshoba County Courthouse (Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.
Petal Fire Department releases emergency call numbers from 2022
Petal Fire Department emergency calls for 2022
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
Bill would allow installation of surveillance cameras in all Mississippi public schools