MLKCDC hosts 36th MLK Prayer Breakfast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - On Monday, The Martin Luther King Community Development Corporation celebrated unity by remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The organization hosted its 36th annual MLK Prayer Breakfast at 8 a.m. in Laurel, highlighting the efforts of King and what it is like today for African Americans.

“I think that it is important that they do it so that we are reminded of the life, legacy (and) love of Dr. Martin Luther King (Jr.),” said Rev. Vernon J. Graves, pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Laurel. “He served as the initiator of the efforts to bring about civil rights equality. So, I think that is important that they continue to do this year after year.”

The event featured several speakers, a presentation of colors by the Laurel High School JROTC and a performance by the Laurel High School choir.

The keynote speaker of the event says that involving younger generations in history and teaching them will help them realize their potential.

“The young generation doesn’t always know their history; therefore, these events will help them understand where they have come from as a people and most of all how they too can help change the world like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” said Bishop

MLKCDC is looking forward to next year’s celebration and hopes that it is even larger.

