Mississippi Poetry Society holding competition for students

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Aspiring writers, listen up!

The Mississippi Poetry Society is hosting a poetry competition for kids ranging from first-grade to undergraduate college students.

The competition has no entry fee and welcomes all students, including private, public or homeschooled kids.

Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place in each age group.

“It’s a beautiful thing that you’re putting words together to express your thoughts in a poem,” said Mary Beth Magee with the Mississippi Poetry Society. “Whether it’s a rhyming poem or non-rhyming poem, their work is welcome and it’s important to them so therefore it’s important to us.”

The deadline for submission is Feb 17.

Additional rules and requirements can be found under the ‘Student Contest’ PDF file on the poetry society’s website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.