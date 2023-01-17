Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mississippi Poetry Society holding competition for students

The Mississippi Poetry Society is hosting a poetry competition for kids ranging from first-grade to undergraduate college students.
By Will Polston
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Aspiring writers, listen up!

The Mississippi Poetry Society is hosting a poetry competition for kids ranging from first-grade to undergraduate college students.

The competition has no entry fee and welcomes all students, including private, public or homeschooled kids.

Cash prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place in each age group.

“It’s a beautiful thing that you’re putting words together to express your thoughts in a poem,” said Mary Beth Magee with the Mississippi Poetry Society. “Whether it’s a rhyming poem or non-rhyming poem, their work is welcome and it’s important to them so therefore it’s important to us.”

The deadline for submission is Feb 17.

Additional rules and requirements can be found under the ‘Student Contest’ PDF file on the poetry society’s website.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Patrick Francis was arrested for the second time inside a month for fentanyl possession
Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Investigation opens on deadly Soso house fire
Michael Scoggins, 32, was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility late Saturday...
1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary
A misdemeanor warrant has been issued in a reported Friday night shooting in Columbia.
Warrant issued for suspect in Columbia shooting

Latest News

Bureau of Transportation says there is an accident every 13 seconds in the United States.
Passenger Safety Week: How to stay safe on the roadways
6pm Headlines 1/16
6pm Headlines 1/16
Jeep runs off Hwy 11, rolls into woodline in Jones Co.
Jones County car crash
10pm Headlines 1/16
10pm Headlines 1/16