Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.

Neshoba County Courthouse (Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Neshoba County Courthouse (Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
By Allen Brewer and Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The tentative date for a high-profile Jones County murder trial has been set, but it will not be held in Laurel.

According to the Jones County District Attorney’s Office, the case against Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer is expected to be heard in late June in Neshoba County Circuit Court. Both suspects will be tried together on one count each of capital murder.

A motion for change of venue was filed by the defendant Stringer and entered into the court’s records on August 31, 2022. It was joined in by co-defendant Gardner.

Approximately 70 affidavits of individuals, asserting under oath that Stringer would not receive a fair or impartial trial in Jones County, based on public sentiment against the defendant, were attached to the motion.

The defendant also submitted a list of news articles about the case, including three articles by WDAM 7, at a hearing.

While the court noted that some of the affiants lived at the same residence or on the same road, the number of affidavits far exceeded the requirements by state law, which is two or more credible people.

The state offered no testimony of witnesses/witness affidavits to disprove these claims. Since this is a capital case and it has drawn a large amount of media coverage, Judge Dal Williamson ordered and adjudged the motion to be granted.

The case is set to start on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 9 a.m. at the circuit courtroom of the Neshoba County Courthouse in Philadelphia, Miss.

A copy of the order to change venue filed in the Jones County Circuit Court has been attached below.

According to an indictment filed in Jones County Second Judicial District Circuit Court, both Gardner and Stringer are accused of capital murder in the death of 6-month-old Roselee Stringer in October of 2019. The cause of death was believed to be connected to abuse, according to the indictment.

Charges were brought against the suspects in December of 2021 by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. Their bonds were each set at $500,000 during their initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Both Stringer and Gardner reportedly bonded out separately.

Left to right: Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer
Left to right: Brandon Lee Gardner and Brooke Taylor Stringer(Jones County Sheriff's Department)

The district attorney’s office said the death penalty is off the table. The maximum sentence for each defendant, if found guilty, is life in prison.

Williamson will preside as judge over the trial. He denied the defendants’ motions for recusal that were entered as orders earlier in January.

