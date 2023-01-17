Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

John Hartfield sign unveiled in Ellisville

A crowd gathered along Highway 11 in Ellisville Monday to recognize and remember John Hartfield who was lynched in 1919.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A crowd gathered along Highway 11 in Ellisville Monday to recognize and remember John Hartfield who was lynched in 1919.

A historical marker was unveiled in his memory followed by a ceremony to reflect on how Hartfield was never given a trial and didn’t go before a jury after he was accused of sexual assault.

“(If) you stand here at this marker, you can see the hotel downtown Ellisville where they brought him out on the porch to announce that they will be lynching him at five o’clock the next day,” said Marian Allen, the executive director of the Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum and Arts. “So, that’s why when you stand here at this marker. You’re able to look over and see that hotel to say that’s where they brought him out for the last time.”

The sign was originally meant to be revealed sometime last year, but Allen said honoring Hartfield today was fitting since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood against injustice.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Patrick Francis was arrested for the second time inside a month for fentanyl possession
Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Investigation opens on deadly Soso house fire
Michael Scoggins, 32, was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility late Saturday...
1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary
A misdemeanor warrant has been issued in a reported Friday night shooting in Columbia.
Warrant issued for suspect in Columbia shooting

Latest News

R3SM hosts volunteer MLK Service Day
R3SM MLK Day of Service
R3SM hosts service day in honor of MLK
R3SM hosts volunteer MLK Service Day
MLKCDC hosts 36th MLK Prayer Breakfast
MLKCDC hosts 36th annual prayer breakfast
17th Annual MLK prayer and scholarship breakfast held at USM
17th annual MLK Prayer and Scholarship Breakfast held at USM