John Hartfield sign unveiled in Ellisville

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A crowd gathered along Highway 11 in Ellisville Monday to recognize and remember John Hartfield who was lynched in 1919.

A historical marker was unveiled in his memory followed by a ceremony to reflect on how Hartfield was never given a trial and didn’t go before a jury after he was accused of sexual assault.

“(If) you stand here at this marker, you can see the hotel downtown Ellisville where they brought him out on the porch to announce that they will be lynching him at five o’clock the next day,” said Marian Allen, the executive director of the Laurel-Jones County Black History Museum and Arts. “So, that’s why when you stand here at this marker. You’re able to look over and see that hotel to say that’s where they brought him out for the last time.”

The sign was originally meant to be revealed sometime last year, but Allen said honoring Hartfield today was fitting since Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. stood against injustice.

