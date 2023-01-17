Win Stuff
Jeep runs off Hwy 11, rolls into woodline in Jones Co.

Upon arrival, Jones County firefighters found a jeep on its side off of the highway.
By Kyra Lampley and WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver suffered minor injuries after a single-vehicle collision off Highway 11 near Moselle Monday night.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, Moselle, Southwest and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. 

Upon arrival, firefighters found a jeep on its side off of the highway. 

Bumgardner said one person, the Jeep’s driver, was involved in the incident and sustained what appeared to be minor injuries.

The vehicle is believed to have been traveling north on the highway when the driver lost control of the Jeep and ran off the northbound lane with the vehicle rolling and coming to a stop in the woodline.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Highway Patrol were also on the scene. 

Traffic was slowed for about an hour with only one lane open, while firefighters assisted the driver out of the vehicle, rendered emergency medical aid and while the scene was cleared. 

EMServ Ambulance Service transported the driver to the emergency room.

