Expect showers overnight with more rain later this week.

Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 1/16
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
This evening will be cloudy and warm with temperatures falling into the mid 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s with scattered showers.

Tomorrow will start off rainy with scattered showers during the morning hours. The rain should move out by midday, leaving us cloudy for the rest of the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Wednesday will be our warmest day as highs soar into the upper 70s. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Showers and Thunderstorms will move in during the overnight hours of Wednesday night.

Thursday will start off mostly cloudy, but skies will turn partly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday will be cooler with highs in the upper 50s. A front will move through Saturday night. That will give us another chance of scattered showers during the overnight hours.

