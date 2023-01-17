Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

62-year-old bicyclist hit, killed by school bus, police say

Police said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike. (SOURCE : WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A 62-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed by a school bus in Indiana on Tuesday, according to authorities.

First responders in Evansville were called to an accident shortly before 9 a.m. where they said Albert Leroy died after being struck by a school bus while riding his bike.

Police said the driver of the bus fully cooperated with the investigation and was taken to a hospital for a blood draw, which they said is normal protocol after a fatal accident.

Investigators said the bus was traveling northbound when it made a westbound turn onto another street where it collided with Leroy on his bicycle.

WFIE reports no students or other passengers were on the school bus during the accident.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Investigation opens on deadly Soso house fire
Patrick Francis was arrested for the second time inside a month for fentanyl possession
Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month
Madison Brooks
Community reacts to death of LSU student hit by vehicle in roadway
According to North Forrest VFD, the driver of the vehicle could escape without any injuries.
Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters responded to vehicle fire Saturday evening

Latest News

Neshoba County Courthouse (Photo Source: WTOK-TV)
Jones Co. capital murder trial set for Neshoba Co.
FILE - In this Oct., 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is...
Feds won’t seek death penalty for El Paso Walmart shooter
Russian forces attacked a residential area in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Sunday,...
Final toll in Russian strike: 45 dead, including 6 children
A baby and teen mom were among six killed in a shooting at a home in California.
Search for suspects in California ‘massacre’ of 6 continues
Athena Brownfield has been missing since Sunday.
Child’s body found in search for missing Oklahoma girl, 4