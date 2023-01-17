Win Stuff
01/17 Ryan’s “Somewhat Rainy” Tuesday Morning Forecast

Showers begin today, but thunderstorms will hold off until tomorrow.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

The clouds may have moved in yesterday, but today the rain moves in though it isn’t looking like much to be worried about. In fact, expect just a smattering of showers across the area for the first half of the day without any concerning weather or rainfall amounts. Thunderstorms won’t be a problem today since a moderate shower is about the worst I believe you’ll come across, but that changes for a couple of hours tomorrow morning. That’s due to the second of three fronts we’ll see this week, which will arrive around midnight Wednesday. Right now this system carries a up to a level two risk of severe weather, though the highest chances of anything will be to the west of the area. Still, it bears watching, especially because it’s going to come in late at night when most are asleep. That means having an audible warning system is important, since it’s hard to remain “weather aware” while you’re sleeping. The risk is on the “low end,” but for some perspective our last event last week produced one tornado warned super cell, earlier than expected, and in our level one area. That should remind us all that even on very low-to-low risk days, it only takes one.

By sunrise Thursday though things will already be clearing up, and we’ll see a sunny end to the week before the rain returns for the weekend.

