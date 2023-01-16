Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Search for Oklahoma girl, 4, turns to looking for her body

The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery...
The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.(KPHO, KSWO, CADDO CO. SHERIFF'S OFFICE HAND OUT, MARICOPA COUNTY COURT, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CYRIL, Oklahoma (AP) — An effort to locate a missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl who authorities believe was killed by a caretaker has become a search for her remains, officials said Monday.

The search for Athena Brownfield, missing since last week, is now considered a “recovery operation,” the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Authorities determined Athena was missing after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone on Jan. 10 outside of the home of the couple who had been caring for the sisters in Cyril, a city of around 800 people located about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.

Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested Thursday in Phoenix and is awaiting extradition to Oklahoma. He faces charges of first-degree murder and child neglect, according to the OSBI.

Alysia Adams, 31, was arrested in Oklahoma and faces two counts of child neglect. The OSBI said she is related to the sisters.

Neighbors in an Oklahoma town react to news of a couple arrested in connection to the disappearance of a 4-year-old girl. (KOKH, GOOGLE EARTH, CNN)

Jail records do not list attorneys for either who could comment on the accusations against them.

Areas of Caddo County, where Cyril is located, are being searched for Athena’s remains, the OSBI said Monday. The agency asked the public not to search for Athena’s remains, saying that people could end up trespassing or contaminating potential evidence.

The sisters’ biological parents have been interviewed by authorities and are cooperating with the investigation, the OSBI said. Athena’s sister was taken into protective custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Francis was arrested for the second time inside a month for fentanyl possession
Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Investigation opens on deadly Soso house fire
Michael Scoggins, 32, was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility late Saturday...
1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary
A misdemeanor warrant has been issued in a reported Friday night shooting in Columbia.
Warrant issued for suspect in Columbia shooting
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

Latest News

Kobe Bryant's iconic jersey is being auctioned off for an expected $7 million.
Iconic Kobe Bryant jersey up for auction
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
More rain, snow in California from ninth in series of storms
Authorities found the sons and their mother on Sunday in a wooded area of Pontiac, Michigan.
Sheriff: Michigan mom, kids die after ‘mental health crisis’