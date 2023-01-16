Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Man rescued after he got stuck in tree while running from police, authorities say

The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man...
The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man from the tree, but he was then arrested.(St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – A man in Louisiana needed assistance after he got stuck in a tree while running from authorities, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a call Sunday from the side of Interstate 30 in St. Rose for a report of a man sitting in a tree, trying to flag down drivers for help.

The caller said the man told them that he was running from the police.

The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man from the tree, but he was then arrested.

Deputies determined the man had fled from a local police agency the day before and was on the run.

No one was injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the man or say why he was running from police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Francis was arrested for the second time inside a month for fentanyl possession
Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Investigation opens on deadly Soso house fire
Michael Scoggins, 32, was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility late Saturday...
1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary
A misdemeanor warrant has been issued in a reported Friday night shooting in Columbia.
Warrant issued for suspect in Columbia shooting
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

Latest News

Roscoe reunites with family after he went missing for three years.
‘We’re just so happy that he’s home’: Dog missing for 3 years reunited with family
Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Ninth in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow
FILE - New York City has welcomed about 40,000 asylum seekers, and last week they saw a record...
NYC mayor visits Texas border, blasts feds’ migrant response
New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed migrant issues after a visit to the border.
New York City Mayor Adams visits border