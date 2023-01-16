Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

‘It’s not something you go through often as a coach’: UA basketball coach Nate Oats holds news conference

UA basketball coach Nate Oats held news conference Monday
UA basketball coach Nate Oats held news conference Monday(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama basketball coach Nate Oats held a news conference Monday following the arrest of former player Darius Hairston Miles.

Watch the news conference in its entirety below.

Coach Oats expressed his condolences to the family and friends of 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris who was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Oats gathered the team together Sunday night following the tragedy. He expressed that the team needs to be there for each other.

“It’s not something you go through often as a coach, but I think we’ve got the services around the program to help,” said Oats.

When asked about the recent injuries and personal matters with Miles, Oats said Miles had gone back home to D.C. to take care of a personal matter and he was out a couple weeks dealing with that and also had an ankle injury that was ongoing. All of Miles’ issues were not related to the incident Sunday, according to Oats.

Oats said the team is listening closer after such a sad incident.

Oats, like the entire community, is still processing the situation.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Francis was arrested for the second time inside a month for fentanyl possession
Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Investigation opens on deadly Soso house fire
Michael Scoggins, 32, was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility late Saturday...
1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary
A misdemeanor warrant has been issued in a reported Friday night shooting in Columbia.
Warrant issued for suspect in Columbia shooting
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland

Latest News

Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Former Ole Miss, NFL football player arrested for kidnapping
Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
According to North Forrest VFD, the driver of the vehicle could escape without any injuries.
Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters responded to vehicle fire Saturday evening
Madison Brooks
LSU releases statement following death of student hit by vehicle in roadway
According to the Jones County Fire Council, the home was a total loss.
Investigation opens on deadly Soso house fire