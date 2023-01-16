Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters responded to vehicle fire Saturday evening

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters in Forrest County were busy this past weekend as they worked to put out a vehicle fire.

According to a North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post, firefighters from both North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments responded to the call of a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Wyatt Ellis Road around 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.

Units reported flames coming from the engine compartment when they arrived at the scene.

North Forrest VFD said firefighters quickly put out the fire without further incident.

According to North Forrest VFD, the driver of the vehicle could escape without any injuries.

