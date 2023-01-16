Win Stuff
Ellisville Fire Department encourages proper chimney safety

Ellisville Fire Department encourages proper chimney safety
Ellisville Fire Department encourages proper chimney safety(wdam)
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Many residents throughout the Pine Belt have a fireplace or chimney they use to heat their house during cold weather.

Although this may seem perfectly normal, Ellisville Fire Department Lt. James Garick said both areas can become dangerous if not cared for properly.

“Chimneys need to be cleaned and inspected at least once a year, maybe twice,” Garick said. “You need to have those inspected by a professional, make them come out and check it, make sure there’s no creosote buildup and (see) if it needs to be cleaned.”

Garick said that residents also should take other simple preventative measures along with professional cleanings.

“Make sure you have a working smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector,” Garick said. “You want to make sure on the front of the chimney or the fireplace that you have a screen to block any embers.

“You want to keep furniture at least 2-to-3 feet away from the front of the fire place.’

Garick said that what goes into a fireplace can play a key role.

“You want to burn dry wood,” Garick said. “You don’t want to bring any kind of wet wood, any kind of paper, into your fireplace.

“That can develop and create the creosote that goes up into the fireplace. Basically, creosote sticks to the sides of the fireplace and the chimney as it goes up.”

