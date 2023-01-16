Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Black history museum coming to Jones County

Black History Museum coming to Laurel
By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Next month, the City of Laurel is getting its own Black History Museum.

The museum, to be located at 820 W. Fifth St., will have items dedicated to both local and national leaders in African-American history.

The idea came after Executive Director Marian Allen receive a positive response to the mobile version of her museum.

Allen says most of the items are from her personal collection and credits her children with giving her the push to share them with others.

“Over a period of 25 years, I have acquired all of these things,” Allen said. “They were sitting in my house. They were hanging on my walls.

“My two children will always make a joke and say this house feels like a museum. So, finally, the light bulb came on that maybe by two children shouldn’t be the only children experiencing this museum.”

The museum is set to open on Feb. 1.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia police are investigating a reported shooting at a Shell gas station on U.S. 98.
Columbia police investigating reported shooting
Michael Scoggins, 32, was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility late Saturday...
1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary
Newly-released photos show damage to the helipad on the West Delta 106 offshore platform in the...
PHOTOS: New report details helicopter breaking apart before crashing into Gulf, killing 4
South Mississippi Crawfish Company to open the season on Jan. 26
Preparing for crawfish season in Hattiesburg
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
‘I love y’all’: Boy gives message from hospital after seriously injured in dog attack

Latest News

Black history museum coming to Laurel
Black History Museum coming to Laurel
Chili Cook Off in Laurel gearing up for 11th year
Sponsors gearing up for 11th annual Chili Cook Off
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month
January is Human Trafficking Awareness Month
Laurel man arrested for second time in less than a month for fentanyl possession
Laurel man arrested for second time in less than a month for fentanyl possession