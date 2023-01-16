Black history museum coming to Jones County

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Next month, the City of Laurel is getting its own Black History Museum.

The museum, to be located at 820 W. Fifth St., will have items dedicated to both local and national leaders in African-American history.

The idea came after Executive Director Marian Allen receive a positive response to the mobile version of her museum.

Allen says most of the items are from her personal collection and credits her children with giving her the push to share them with others.

“Over a period of 25 years, I have acquired all of these things,” Allen said. “They were sitting in my house. They were hanging on my walls.

“My two children will always make a joke and say this house feels like a museum. So, finally, the light bulb came on that maybe by two children shouldn’t be the only children experiencing this museum.”

The museum is set to open on Feb. 1.

