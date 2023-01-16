Win Stuff
After-school art classes to be offered

Starting Jan. 19, Abigail Lenz Allen is providing free art classes for children 6 to 11 years...
Starting Jan. 19, Abigail Lenz Allen is providing free art classes for children 6 to 11 years old on Thursdays at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center.(City of Hattiesburg)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
From City of Hattiesburg Communications Department

HATTIESBURGT, Miss. (WDAM) - Call all budding artists, ages 6 to 11 years old.

Abigail Lenz Allen is providing free art classes from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center on Thursdays, beginning Jan. 19.

Classes include stretching, movement and art lessons across a variety of media.

Although the classes are free (including supplies), registration is required.

Each class is limited to 15 children.

To sign up, visit https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSeVbMbUumN.../viewform...

