After-school art classes to be offered

HATTIESBURGT, Miss. (WDAM) - Call all budding artists, ages 6 to 11 years old.

Abigail Lenz Allen is providing free art classes from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center on Thursdays, beginning Jan. 19.

Classes include stretching, movement and art lessons across a variety of media.

Although the classes are free (including supplies), registration is required.

Each class is limited to 15 children.

To sign up, visit https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSeVbMbUumN.../viewform...

