After-school art classes to be offered
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
From City of Hattiesburg Communications Department
HATTIESBURGT, Miss. (WDAM) - Call all budding artists, ages 6 to 11 years old.
Abigail Lenz Allen is providing free art classes from 3:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Hattiesburg Community Arts Center on Thursdays, beginning Jan. 19.
Classes include stretching, movement and art lessons across a variety of media.
Although the classes are free (including supplies), registration is required.
Each class is limited to 15 children.
To sign up, visit https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSeVbMbUumN.../viewform...
