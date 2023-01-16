17th annual MLK Prayer and Scholarship Breakfast held at USM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Monday morning, The University of Southern Mississippi held its annual prayer and scholarship breakfast in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in the Thad Cochran Center.

Hosted by the Mu Xi Chapter and Mu Gamma Lambda Chapters of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity Inc., the 17th annual breakfast brought together the Pine Belt community to honor the man who had a dream.

“Hattiesburg is a wonderful city, I mean, it sits with the best of communities because we work every day to make sure things like this occur,” said Dr. Eddie Holloway, chair of the MLK Jr. Breakfast program committee and dean of students emeritus at USM.

In addition to breakfast, 20 book scholarships were awarded to high school seniors who plan to attend college in the fall.

“Our effort is to honor Dr. King and the works that he’s done and therefore to continue the effort,” said Holloway. “So, we are going to honor eight civil servants as well as honor students that have achieved well in the classroom.”

During the program, attendees had the opportunity to listen to guest speakers like Kelsey Rushing who said it’s important to talk about service on this day.

“At the end of the day the teachings of Dr. King, we know about civil rights and the things he did there, but he also talked about service and being a part of the community,” said Rushing. “I think that’s important and it’s a message we can all share.”

Holloway said he hopes this breakfast will continue to bring inspiration to community members.

“I hope it brings oneness, it brings togetherness, it brings hope, vitality, and dreams and work for a better society,” Holloway said.

The students who were awarded the scholarships are from 10 different school districts, according to Holloway.

