01/16 Ryan’s “More Humid” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Still chilly out there to start off the week, but a rapid warming trend has started and things are getting more humid by the minute. That won’t lead to any active weather issues today, just building cloud cover as the first of a few fronts this week creeps closer. We’ll see the first in the area as early as tomorrow morning, which is why we’ll see increasing cloud cover all day and rising rain chances through the morning. Once that one moves on, another is pulled into the area which will arrive Wednesday night/Thursday morning. This is a little better organized, bringing the chance of thunderstorms and at least a level 2 risk of severe weather. Stay tuned on the development of that one, and on the timing as it may change...I have a feeling that one is going to be “difficult” in that regard. Once the second front is through we’ll actually see quite a bit of sun on the back end of Thursday and the front end of Friday, but those clouds come rushing back as another front approaches for the weekend, bringing our third round of rain in the next 7 days. The low with this one is coming out of the South near the Gulf, so it’ll have more moisture to work with and will likely bring considerably more rainfall than the others we’ll see this week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.