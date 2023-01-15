Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Warrant issued for suspect in Columbia shooting

A misdemeanor warrant has been issued in a reported Friday night shooting in Columbia.
A misdemeanor warrant has been issued in a reported Friday night shooting in Columbia.(TRAVELARIUM | Envato)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A misdemeanor warrant has been issued for a suspect in a shooting that was reported Friday night in Columbia.

Columbia Police Department Det. Michael Turner said an arrest warrant for discharging a firearm within the city limits has been issued for Gary Martin Jr.

The warrant stems from a reported shooting at a Shell gas station shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday on U.S. 98 in Columbia.

Turner said the investigation is ongoing and that more charges could be pending.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at (601) 736-8052.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia police are investigating a reported shooting at a Shell gas station on U.S. 98.
Columbia police investigating reported shooting
Michael Scoggins, 32, was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility late Saturday...
1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary
Newly-released photos show damage to the helipad on the West Delta 106 offshore platform in the...
PHOTOS: New report details helicopter breaking apart before crashing into Gulf, killing 4
South Mississippi Crawfish Company to open the season on Jan. 26
Preparing for crawfish season in Hattiesburg
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
‘I love y’all’: Boy gives message from hospital after seriously injured in dog attack

Latest News

Patrick Francis, 44
Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month
Pop-up clinic helps bring pet care to owners
Pop-up clinic helps bring pet care to owners
Hattiesburg Zoo reveals baby hyena cub's gender, name Saturday morning
Hattiesburg Zoo reveals baby hyena cub's gender, name Saturday morning
Hartfield sign to be revealed
Sign dedicated to John Hartfield to be unveiled Monday