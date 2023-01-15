Warrant issued for suspect in Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - A misdemeanor warrant has been issued for a suspect in a shooting that was reported Friday night in Columbia.

Columbia Police Department Det. Michael Turner said an arrest warrant for discharging a firearm within the city limits has been issued for Gary Martin Jr.

The warrant stems from a reported shooting at a Shell gas station shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday on U.S. 98 in Columbia.

Turner said the investigation is ongoing and that more charges could be pending.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Columbia Police Department at (601) 736-8052.

