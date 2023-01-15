Unity Walk helps keep MLK’s vision alive

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - In his famous cry for equality, Martin Luther King’ Jr. says in his ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, “... and as we walk, we must make the pledge that we shall always march ahead.”

The Martin Luther King Community Development Corporation is leading by that example.

The organization hosted the second annual MLK Unity Run/ Walk.

The event was held Saturday, beginning at Laurel’s Sawmill Square Mall.

The goal of the walk was to improve minds and bodies by “walking/running it out”.

Jones County residents were given the chance to participate in a long-standing tradition: Marching for peace.

Marva Posey has long-supported the cause, marching with King in Chicago.

Posey said she wants to encourage younger generations to keep alive his legacy and what he stands for.

“We want to continue doing this so that the young people can know what the dream is all about,” she said.

In the ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, Dr. King states, “I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”

Participants in Saturday’s event were as young as 12.

Registration for the event started at 7 a.m. and the walk/run officially begun at 8 a.m.

The three-mile route started at the mall, went past Laurel High School, up First Avenue, circled around downtown and then back to the starting point.

Police escorts trailed the participants as they completed each step of their journey.

For Barbara Graves, sharing the experience with her niece meant everything.

“Just knowing that she was able to do this with me and one day she’ll look back and understand the purpose for the walk,” Graves said. “It was just not a walk. We got up early to do this for Dr. Martin Luther King and to do it alone with her meant a lot to me.”

King was a trailblazer for civil rights and set the precedent for modern day civil rights in the United States.

“Dr. King’s celebration is for all people,” Posey said. “He was non-violent and that is what we must continue to do.”

The organization will be hosting a memorial service on Sunday and a prayer breakfast on Monday.

For more information, call (601) 480-1954.

