Southern Pines ‘Healthy Pet Clinic’ hosts pop-up event

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Southern Pines Healthy Pet Clinic always is looking for ways to help the local animal community.

Hosting various pop-up clinics is one way to help make the public more aware of different health and safety measures for pets.

“Talk about permanent ID and having pets identified if they get lost,” Southern Pines’ Alicia Fortenberry said. “So, microchips and names tags and things like that.”

The clinic is offering treatments and identification tags for a reduced price.

“Vaccines, and microchips, as well as selling heartworm prevention to the pets of the communities,’ Fortenberry said.

The overall goal aims to make the clinic more accessible, Fortenberry said.

“The focus is to reach people who may not otherwise have access to our clinic for whatever reason, whether it’s distance or the price of things going up,” Fortenberry said.

Fortenberry said the outreach clinics take on a deeper meaning, helping pets and their owners.

“My favorite part is talking to the people in the community and reaching out to different people who maybe otherwise didn’t think about vaccinating their pets or didn’t know about heartworm prevention,” Fortenberry said.

Southern Pines ‘Healthy Pet Clinic’ already is planning on hosting more pop ups to continue making care more accessible for pet owners.

