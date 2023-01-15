Sign dedicated to John Hartfield to be unveiled Monday

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A sign is set to be unveiled Monday in Jones County dedicated to the life and death of John Hartfield.

The sign will include a brief summary on how Hartfield was killed in Ellisville in the summer of 1919.

Although the sign was originally scheduled to be revealed last year, the executive director says Monday is perfect timing.

“Even though we wanted it for Juneteenth, what a more befitting day than Dr. King Day to unveil it, because Dr. King fought against injustice,” Marian Allen said. “And this was an injustice to have this man lynched; to not even have a trial.”

In addition to the sign, Allen has more plans to honor African-Americans throughout Jones County.

