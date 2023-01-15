Win Stuff
MLK parade returns after nearly 3 years

MLK parade returns to Waynesboro Saturday
By Trey Howard
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - After a nearly three-year hiatus, excitement was in the air Saturday as Waynesboro residents got a chance to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The People Helping People organization held its fifth annual MLK parade after missing the event for almost three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am looking for a great crowd of people (Saturday),” said event organizer Veronica Shanks. “We wee asking for over 100 cars, so, I don’t know if we got them or not, but we asked them to participate with us.”

Several groups from across the community joined the parade, some of which had a message specifically for the youth in attendance.

“We motivate children to want to do better and be better people,” said Alesia Lewis. “Be contributors to the community, encourage them to do better in school, to help others and to just be children.”

Despite recent events, including a deadly shooting, Shanks said she still thinks highly of her city.

With restrictions lifted, the city is eager for more opportunities to gather for fellowship.

