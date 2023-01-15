Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum’s paper plane contest shows the sky is the limit

Aspiring young pilots had their flying abilities tested through some creative paper folding.
By Mike Lacy
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Aspiring young pilots had their flying abilities tested through some creative paper folding.

The sky was the limit at the second annual John C. Robinson “Brown Condor Association” Paper Airplane Contest hosted by the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum in Gulfport.

But folding paper can be a tedious task...even for the adults.

“I am I’m making a few airplanes,” said Lyman resident Kristi Anderson. “They’re not going very far but I have made a few...It seems like it wouldn’t be difficult, doesn’t it? It’s not easy.”

But it’s worth the effort for Anderson and her 5-year-old grandson Zion.

“My grandson woke me up at 8:30,” she said. " ‘Let’s go, let’s go!’ I never knew that he was even interested until we got here, and he is having a ball.”

Anderson said this experience could lead to great things.

“Yeah, maybe this is the beginning in him being interested in a career in flying.”

This is exactly what museum executive director Francisco Gonzalez wants to hear.

“We’re giving them confidence, which is what I want to build,” he said. “As a teacher, what you want to do is make them feel confidence and able and creative.”

At the contest, participants of all ages had their skills tested in flying distance and loft time. As part of the experience, they learned how to change and adapt, with some help from experienced co-pilots.

“We’re giving them three opportunities. In every opportunity, they should adjust the plane to make it fly better,” Gonzalez added.

And for the kids? Sisters McKenna Edelen, 6, and Avery Edelen, 8, have their own reasons for participating.

“Because I want to win a trophy!” McKenna said.

Avery was simply concentrating on the task at hand.

“I just came here so I can throw my plane,” she said. “I just really just came here for fun.”

That’s why Jason Melton brought his 5-year-old grandson Earl.

“Oh, it’s making memories,” he said. “Making memories, teaching them a little bit about aviation. ... If you’re not down here taking advantage of this with your grand kids or kids, you’re just missing out.”

Starting Jan. 26, the museum will host a “History Night” from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be once a month on Thursdays, but it will be once a week during February for Black History Month.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patrick Francis was arrested for the second time inside a month for fentanyl possession
Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month
Michael Scoggins, 32, was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility late Saturday...
1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary
A misdemeanor warrant has been issued in a reported Friday night shooting in Columbia.
Warrant issued for suspect in Columbia shooting
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Police: 4 dead, 1 child injured after getting shot by family member in Cleveland
Columbia police are investigating a reported shooting at a Shell gas station on U.S. 98.
Columbia police investigating reported shooting

Latest News

Darius Miles (left) and Michael Davis (right) have been charged with capital murder in the...
Alabama men’s basketball player charged with capital murder in Sunday morning shooting
Wright became homeless while battling a severe drug addiction in his mid 40′s
D’Iberville man goes from homeless to church trustee with help of pastor
Ellisville Fire Department encourages proper chimney safety
Ellisville Fire Department encourages proper chimney safety
Starting Jan. 19, Abigail Lenz Allen is providing free art classes for children 6 to 11 years...
After-school art classes to be offered
10pm Headlines 1/15
10pm Headlines 1/15