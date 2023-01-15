Win Stuff
Magnolia State Bank, Laurel Main Street prepare for 11th annual Chili Cook Off

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A good batch of chili is all about preparation.

As it turns out, the same applies to a chili cookoff.

Magnolia State Bank and the Laurel Main Street have begun preparing for the 11th annual Chili Cook Off set for February in Laurel.

The event will return to its previous location on Central Avenue.

The overall idea of the event is twofold: Bring people together while seeing who has the best chili in town.

“It starts at 6:00 AM with the teams rolling in and getting their spots and cooking”, said Heather Brown, who co-chairs the event.

Teams better have prepared a plan because no ingredients can be prepared ahead of time.

“Everything has to be cooked on site,” Brown said. “You can’t bring anything pre-chopped, pre-cooked. You have to do everything on site, on this street, and so, it’s just so much fun.”

The Chili Cook Off will be held on Feb. 11 and applications are available at the Laurel Main Street for anybody wanting to participate.

For further information or those with questions, please call (601) 433-3255.

