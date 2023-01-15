Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month

Patrick Francis, 44
Patrick Francis, 44(Jones County Jail Docket)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A laurel man is behind bars again within a month’s time after being arrested on a second charge of trafficking a controlled substance by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Patrick Francis, 44, was arrested Jan. 11 by Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents--a little over a month from his first trafficking charge in December 2022. In the most recent arrest, police confiscated 78 dosage units of fentanyl from his home after executing a search warrant, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. He previously had 106 dosage units of fentanyl seized from his home, along with drugs, weapons, digital scales, a car and a stolen All-Terrain Vehicle in December 2022.

Francis had his previous bond revoked and a new bond was set for $500,000 should he become eligible to bond out.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said, “Some of these illegal narcotic dealers never learn.”

“A trafficking charge is a serious felony, and since it involves fentanyl, a deadly narcotic, it is even more appalling,” Berlin said.

Francis is incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia police are investigating a reported shooting at a Shell gas station on U.S. 98.
Columbia police investigating reported shooting
Michael Scoggins, 32, was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility late Saturday...
1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary
Newly-released photos show damage to the helipad on the West Delta 106 offshore platform in the...
PHOTOS: New report details helicopter breaking apart before crashing into Gulf, killing 4
South Mississippi Crawfish Company to open the season on Jan. 26
Preparing for crawfish season in Hattiesburg
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
‘I love y’all’: Boy gives message from hospital after seriously injured in dog attack

Latest News

A misdemeanor warrant has been issued in a reported Friday night shooting in Columbia.
Warrant issued for suspect in Columbia shooting
Pop-up clinic helps bring pet care to owners
Pop-up clinic helps bring pet care to owners
Hattiesburg Zoo reveals baby hyena cub's gender, name Saturday morning
Hattiesburg Zoo reveals baby hyena cub's gender, name Saturday morning
Hartfield sign to be revealed
Sign dedicated to John Hartfield to be unveiled Monday