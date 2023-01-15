Laurel man arrested on second drug trafficking charge in a month

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A laurel man is behind bars again within a month’s time after being arrested on a second charge of trafficking a controlled substance by the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

Patrick Francis, 44, was arrested Jan. 11 by Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents--a little over a month from his first trafficking charge in December 2022. In the most recent arrest, police confiscated 78 dosage units of fentanyl from his home after executing a search warrant, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. He previously had 106 dosage units of fentanyl seized from his home, along with drugs, weapons, digital scales, a car and a stolen All-Terrain Vehicle in December 2022.

Francis had his previous bond revoked and a new bond was set for $500,000 should he become eligible to bond out.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said, “Some of these illegal narcotic dealers never learn.”

“A trafficking charge is a serious felony, and since it involves fentanyl, a deadly narcotic, it is even more appalling,” Berlin said.

Francis is incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Center.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.