Glade community home suffers minimal damage in chimney fire

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County volunteer firefighters were able to contain a chimney fire Saturday, saving a home in the Glade community.

Glade, Powers and M & M volunteer fire departments responded to a home fire shortly before 2:00 p.m. Saturday at 93 Miller Lane.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames near the roof and ceiling next to the chimney.

Firefighters initiated quick action with an aggressive, offensive attack, and the fire was extinguished, preventing further fire damage, saving the home.

Homeowners William and Cindy Langley reported the fire started near the top of the chimney. They immediately notified 911 and then sprayed water on the flames with a water hose until firefighters’ arrived.

The home sustained minor damage near the roof, along with damage to some wicker furniture on the porch next to the chimney.

According to FEMA.gov, chimneys should be professionally cleaned before the first fire in your fireplace each winter.

Other safety precautions to prevent structure fires when utilizing a fireplace include:

Keep a glass or metal screen in front of the fireplace to prevent embers or to keep sparks from jumping out

Do not burn paper in your fireplace

Put the fire out before you go to sleep or leave your home

Put ashes in a metal container with a lid, outside, at least three feet from your home.

