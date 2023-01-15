Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Glade community home suffers minimal damage in chimney fire

Jones County volunteer firefighters were able to minimize damage from a fire that started near...
Jones County volunteer firefighters were able to minimize damage from a fire that started near the top of a home's chimney.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County volunteer firefighters were able to contain a chimney fire Saturday, saving a home in the Glade community.

Glade, Powers and M & M volunteer fire departments responded to a home fire shortly before 2:00 p.m. Saturday at 93 Miller Lane.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames near the roof and ceiling next to the chimney.

Firefighters initiated quick action with an aggressive, offensive attack, and the fire was extinguished, preventing further fire damage, saving the home.

Homeowners William and Cindy Langley reported the fire started near the top of the chimney. They immediately notified 911 and then sprayed water on the flames with a water hose until firefighters’ arrived.

The home sustained minor damage near the roof, along with damage to some wicker furniture on the porch next to the chimney.

According to FEMA.gov, chimneys should be professionally cleaned before the first fire in your fireplace each winter.

Other safety precautions to prevent structure fires when utilizing a fireplace include:

  • Keep a glass or metal screen in front of the fireplace to prevent embers or to keep sparks from jumping out
  • Do not burn paper in your fireplace
  • Put the fire out before you go to sleep or leave your home
  • Put ashes in a metal container with a lid, outside, at least three feet from your home.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Newly-released photos show damage to the helipad on the West Delta 106 offshore platform in the...
PHOTOS: New report details helicopter breaking apart before crashing into Gulf, killing 4
Columbia police are investigating a reported shooting at a Shell gas station on U.S. 98.
Columbia police investigating reported shooting
Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport.
Man wanted in Jones Co. arrested in Harrison Co.
After one punch, 13-year-old Keedra West ended up at the Jones County detention center.
Mother asks for more awareness after daughter arrested for allegedly punching bully
North Jones Elementary School administrators initiated a lockdown and called 911, and the man...
Jones Co. elementary school lockdown lifted, unknown man taken into custody by sheriff’s department

Latest News

The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum will host a first-ever event honoring veterans of the...
Camp Shelby to host event honoring Vietnam veterans in 2023
Southern Pines 'Healthy Pet Clinic' hosts pop up event
Southern Pines ‘Healthy Pet Clinic’ hosts pop-up event
Michael Scoggins, 32, was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility late Saturday...
1 suspect captured, another remains at-large in Jones County burglary
The Hattiesburg Zoo trotted out its 3-month-old hyena cub, announcing it as a boy named "Kito."
It’s a boy! Baby hyena at Hattiesburg Zoo is male