Hannah’s Saturday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be chilly and clear as temperatures fall into the 30s. For the rest of the evening, we will be clear with no showers expected. For tomorrow morning you can expect temperatures to be in the high 20′s.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the low 60′s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance of showers and skies will be clear all day.

Monday we will see temperatures into the mid to high 60s. There is no chance of rain until the evening hours. Right now, the rain is expected to last overnight into Tuesday morning

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-70s across the Pine Belt. There is a 40% chance of showers and then skies will clear for a few hours before more rain rolls in on Tuesday evening.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the upper 70′s. There is a 60% chance of thunderstorms and we are under a marginal risk for severe weather.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.